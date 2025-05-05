Caribou Coffee, the premium coffeehouse known for its signature handcrafted beverages and creating day-making experiences, is teaming up with Milk Bar, the celebrated dessert company founded by two-time James Beard Award-winning chef Christina Tosi, to bring select Milk Bar signature treats to Caribou coffeehouses nationwide.

This collaboration debuts as Caribou Coffee continues strategically expanding nationwide, giving guests the chance to enjoy Milk Bar’s iconic cookies alongside handcrafted beverages in hundreds of locations across the U.S. By partnering with Milk Bar, a category leader in treats, Caribou is advancing its focus on innovative menu enhancements and brand partnerships to deliver differentiated offerings that enhance the guest experience.

Featured Milk Bar menu additions include:

The Confetti Cookie , featuring all those familiar box-mix birthday cake flavors, dreamy vanilla, rich butter, rainbow sprinkles, combined in fluffy, chewy sugar cookie heaven.

The Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie , a crunchy, chewy riff on the classic chocolate chip cookie, packed full of caramelized cornflakes and gooey marshmallows in a deep vanilla.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Super Crunchy cookies packed with a deep, caramelized, butter flavor filled with crunch from crispy rice cereal and perfect for anytime of the day (available in select Caribou locations).

“Caribou Coffee and Milk Bar are both brands rooted in creativity, connection and a commitment to creating moments worth savoring,” said Erin Newkirk, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Caribou Coffee. “As we continue to thoughtfully grow our presence nationally, partnering with Milk Bar felt like a natural fit – not only because of their iconic, joy-filled treats, but because of the shared values that drive both of our brands. We’re proud to be the first coffeehouse to offer Milk Bar products as part of our permanent menu, making it easier than ever for guests to experience their favorite Milk Bar treats right in their own neighborhood Caribou coffeehouse.”

Caribou and Milk Bar kicked off the partnership over the weekend with an experiential ‘BOUdega’ pop-up in Minneapolis, MN bringing New York City bodega vibes to the hometown roots of the Minnesota-based coffee company. The event featured a custom merchandise printing station, a build-your-own bloom bar, a tasting menu of Milk Bar cookies and Caribou summer drinks and meet and greets with Milk Bar founder, Christina Tosi.

“We created Milk Bar with the belief that dessert has the power to spark joy and connection,” said Christina Tosi, Founder and CEO of Milk Bar. “Our partnership with Caribou Coffee lets us take that mission even further, turning everyday moments into celebrations and making our treats more accessible than ever to longtime fans and new guests alike.”

In addition to the Milk Bar partnership launch, Caribou Coffee recently introduced its new summer food and beverage menu including a new line up of Energy drinks, creamy Frozen Fruit & Cream beverages and a zesty Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit.