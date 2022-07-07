Caribou Coffee to Offer Discounts Every Monday for Limited Time

Caribou Coffee, a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted beverages is helping guests kick off their week on a high note with a new six-week, summer deal offering discounted drinks on Mondays, all-day. The MonDaymaker promotion will be available Mondays from July 11th through August 15th at participating Caribou Coffee locations nationwide.

“We are really excited about making Monday routines brighter this summer,” says Erin Newkirk, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Caribou Coffee. “This inaugural summer promotion was crafted from our purpose of creating day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of GOOD. It is our way of giving back to our guests and communities that fill our (and their) cups as they get back into the morning rush or enjoy a much-needed afternoon pick-me-up.”

To brighten guests’ day and get their week started off on the right foot, Caribou is offering new drink specials every Monday at a reduced price which includes a small for $1, a medium for $2, a large for $3 and an XL for $4 (not including modifications or sales tax). As part of the promotion, Caribou will unveil a new MonDaymaker beverage every week. Guests can check social media or cariboucoffee.com/mondaymaker for details. Featured drinks will include Bubble Tea drinks, Caribou’s signature Crafted Press, Mochas and more.

Caribou is kicking off the MonDaymaker promotion with the return of the highly anticipated Bubble Tea drinks, including the Matcha Tea Cooler crafted with matcha tea powder, vanilla, half & half, and Caribou Coffee’s shake mix blended and served over a bed of bubbles, crafted with coconut gelatin-free cubes flavored with coffee and Raspberry Green Tea made with fruity, tropical green tea, milk and raspberry flavor and served over ice and bubbles. While the MonDaymaker promotion begins July 11, Bubble Tea drinks are available starting today, July 7.

Caribou Coffee is dedicated to serving guests quality products that they can feel good about even when indulging in seasonal offerings. Like all Caribou Coffee beverages, each delicious, handcrafted drink on the MonDaymaker promotion lineup is made using only real ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

The MonDaymaker promotion will be available at hundreds of Caribou Coffee locations nationwide. Guests have various options to order and pick up their favorite drinks and fuel their day, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Perks app to earn points for in-store or curbside pickup.