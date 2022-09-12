Caribou Coffee to Refresh Loyalty Program with New Perks, App

Caribou Coffee is refreshing its award-winning loyalty program with over two million active users, Caribou Perks, along with launching its new Caribou Coffee App. The enhanced loyalty program and new mobile app will be available beginning Monday, September 12.

The new Caribou Coffee App gives guests more control over their ordering experience allowing them to save favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores. Anybody can use the app to order but Caribou Perks members can do even more – like sharing rewards with friends and checking in to earn or use reward points at each visit.

For the first time, Caribou’s refreshed Caribou Perks loyalty program will allow members to earn points online at CaribouCoffee.com and redeem those points for discounts on online orders and free shipping. The new app and Caribou Perks loyalty program will give guests various options to order and pick up their favorite drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee App to earn points for in-store, drive-thru, or curbside pickup.

New features include: