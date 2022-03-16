Caribou Coffee to Release Amy's Blend in Honor of Company's First Roastmaster

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the upcoming release of Amy’s Blend, its annual give back tradition. Available in-stores and online nationwide March 31st, Amy’s Blend is a specially curated blend paying tribute to the company’s first roastmaster Amy Erickson, who left behind a legacy of leadership after her battle with breast cancer in 1995. Caribou has donated a percentage of Amy’s Blend sales to a charitable cause in an effort to honor Amy’s legacy. This year, the brand is pleased to once again partner with Girls on the Run, a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

Amy Erickson joined Caribou Coffee as the brand’s original roastmaster and was integral in developing the innovative brewing techniques that are still implemented by the brand’s roastmasters today. As a driving force behind shaping the brand’s product standards, Amy led by sharing the importance of taking the seed to cup in the most responsible, loving, and caring way, ensuring that every bean was high-quality and visiting sources and partners directly to build a connection to the community while practicing responsible farming. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was one of the first major U.S. coffeehouses to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. After Amy lost her battle to breast cancer in 1995, Caribou Coffee launched Amy’s Blend in her honor and has continued its commitment to the charitable initiative, donating proceeds of Amy’s Blend sales to non-profit organizations that reflect her legacy.

“Amy provided a foundation and path that really set our sourcing commitments and relationships apart, and the dedication to excellence she established continues at Caribou Coffee today,” says John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “She was a passionate leader who used her platform to develop quality practices and standards of coffee excellence seen in Caribou’s roastery, warehouse, and stores including daily cuppings, coffee talks, roast and freshness standards.”

Amy’s Blend will be available in Caribou Coffee retail locations nationwide and online in two varieties including, Light Roast with sweet and smokey tasting notes and Dark Roast with bright and silky tasting notes for $14.99 a one-pound bag. Each blend is inspired by Amy’s favorite coffee characteristics. Caribou Coffee will donate 10% of all sales of Amy’s Blend beans to Girls on the Run. Caribou began its partnership with Girls on the Run in 2019. The nonprofit organization provides life-changing, 10-week programs for girls in grades three through eight that promotes girl empowerment by teaching life skills through lessons, community service and culminating with a celebratory 5k run.

Amy’s Blend will be available for a limited time, beginning on March 31st. At that time, look for additional information about Amy’s Blend at www.cariboucoffee.com.