Caribou Coffee Rolls Out JUST Egg Flatbread

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced the debut of its first-ever, fully plant-based menu offering, the JUST Egg Roasted Tomato & Pesto Flatbread, available now for a limited time at Caribou Coffee locations nationwide. Nearly 400 Caribou coffeehouses will offer the flatbread starting Thursday, May 5. The nationwide distribution makes Caribou the largest coffeehouse chain to feature JUST Egg’s plant-based product.

Served warm on a folded flatbread, Caribou's newest addition to its All-Day Breakfast menu features folded JUST Egg, Violife dairy-free smoked provolone cheese, with roasted tomatoes and vegan pesto. With clean, sustainable protein and a mix of savory, bold flavors, this irresistible combination will entice guests looking to explore healthier on-the-go food options.

“We are thrilled to partner with the innovative team at JUST Egg” says Matt Reiter, vice president of merchandising and product at Caribou Coffee. "We’re always looking for new, innovative choices to meet our guests’ needs. Caribou’s food menu includes gluten-free and vegetarian menu items today, and with an increased demand in the marketplace for plant-based options, we knew we wanted to provide a great-tasting option for our guests. To finally have a delicious and versatile vegan option on our menu showcases our commitment to providing quality products that are not only better for your health, but for the planet. This sandwich is a delicious option for all guests, whether they follow a plant-based diet or not.”

JUST Egg is America’s fastest-growing egg brand, revolutionizing how consumers think about the most ubiquitous protein on the planet. Developed for both human and planet health, JUST Egg cooks, looks and tastes just like a conventional egg, but is much more sustainable. Compared to chicken eggs, JUST Egg’s ingredients use 83% less land, 98% less water, and produce 93% fewer carbon emissions, yet it contains about the same amount of protein and has no cholesterol.

“It’s an absolute honor to collaborate with Caribou Coffee for their first entirely plant-based product,” says Matt Riley, Chief Revenue Officer at Eat Just, Inc., the manufacturer of JUST Egg. “Caribou Coffee’s wide reach and commitment to sustainability made them a natural fit for a partnership. We’ve seen our partners across the industry gain an immense amount of support for their contributions to the next wave of plant-centric options, and we have no doubt that Caribou guests will enjoy this savory flatbread sandwich made with ingredients that are better for the environment.”