Caribou Coffee's Holiday Lineup Arrives Early on November 3

Caribou Coffee is spreading holiday cheer even earlier this year. Guests will soon enjoy a lineup of holiday sips, treats and the launch of a new light and airy Egg Nog Cold Foam that will be a joyful addition to any beverage of choice, pairing best with Caribou’s signature cold beverages. The seasonal menu items will be available at U.S. Caribou coffeehouses nationwide starting Thursday, November 3.

“Caribou has been spreading holiday cheer for thirty years. The return of our holiday menu with seasonal flavors and offerings invites our guests to take a moment out of their day and indulge in a festive treat that sparks joy,” says Caribou’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Erin Newkirk. “Each holiday season we like to offer new surprises and delights and rolling out this season is our limited-time Egg Nog Cold Foam that will catapult our Cold Foam innovation going into the new year.”

Caribou is known for its unparalleled level of quality and commitment to using real, premium ingredients in every delicious, handcrafted beverage. Taste the difference in each holiday sip as Caribou uses real ingredients like melted chocolate chips and egg nog throughout the beverage lineup.

Guests can customize a drink of their choosing from a wide range of preparation options available only at Caribou, including its signature Crafted Press. Caribou Coffee’s 2022 holiday lineup includes:

Ho Ho Mint Mocha: Real chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and mint flavor. Topped with whipped cream and peppermints. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

Fa La Latte: Espresso and steamed egg nog; topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Also available iced or nitro.

Spicy Mocha: Real chocolate melted into steamed milk, combined with espresso, ancho chili and chipotle flavors. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

Iced Crafted Press with Egg Nog Cold Foam: Cold Press with a splash of milk and real sugar; served over ice and topped with egg nog cold foam.

Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich: Chicken apple Gouda sausage, Gouda cheese and a cage-free egg, sandwiched between two maple waffles.

Ho Ho Mint Cake Pop: A rich chocolate cake ball with a hint of mint, dipped in festive, red-colored white chocolate and topped with white pearls.

Gingerbread: A cozy, delicately spicy gingerbread loaf cake with vanilla icing.

Caribou fans can also look forward to new seasonal merchandise, available in stores and online, including an assortment of holiday giftables such as buffalo plaid drinkware, flasks, and self-indulgent grab-n-go items. In addition, two exclusive holiday coffee blends will return in store, at CaribouCoffee.com and in select retail partners nationwide including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Made with 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee, these offerings include Reindeer Blend®, a balanced blend with berry fruit and sweet notes and Bold North® Blend, a dark roast with an intense spicy and woodsy cedar influenced syrup notes.

The coffeehouse will be giving Caribou Perks members exclusive access to try Egg Nog Cold Foam before anybody else, starting Monday, October 31. Members will also be the first to see this year’s holiday cup designs. Those looking for a sneak peek can enroll in Caribou Perks at cariboucoffee.com/perks or text “Perks” to 762-CARIBOU.

Caribou guests who would like to delight in cold foam past the limited-time Egg Nog Cold Foam offering can look forward to new innovative cold foam variations launching in 2023.

Caribou’s holiday menu and merchandise will be available at hundreds of coffeehouse locations nationwide throughout the season. Caribou Perks Members have various options to order and pick up their favorite holiday drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn Caribou Perks points for in-store, curbside or drive-thru pickup.