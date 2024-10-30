Caribou Coffee announced the return of its holiday menu, featuring a delightful mix of fan favorites and exciting new additions. Starting Saturday, November 2, guests can order from a wide variety of handcrafted beverages, including innovative energy drinks, non-dairy options, and classic holiday flavors.

The fresh new flavor debuting this holiday season in energy drinks and espresso shakers is cranberry. The Cranberry Energy with Coconutmilk Cold Foam offers a refreshing boost with tart cranberry flavors, complemented by the creamy texture of non-dairy coconutmilk cold foam. For a bolder option, the Cranberry Dark Chocolate Espresso Shaker features rich espresso combined with dark chocolate and cranberry, offering a unique and indulgent holiday twist.

Returning fan favorites include the rich Ho Ho Mint Mocha and Spicy Mocha, alongside the crowd-pleasing Vanilla Oat Nog Latte and Vanilla Oat Nog Crafted Press. Following their successful launch last year, Caribou is excited to bring back the Vanilla Oat Nog Latte and Vanilla Oat Nog Crafted Press for a non-dairy twist on traditional egg nog. Made with creamy, vegan-friendly, non-dairy oat nog, these beverages provide a delicious alternative for those seeking plant-based options this season.

“We’re thrilled to introduce something new and exciting this holiday season that reflects Caribou Coffee’s commitment to industry-leading innovation and quality,” said Matt Reiter, Senior Vice President of Product and Procurement at Caribou Coffee. “This year, we’ve seen great success with seasonal offerings, from the Honey Lavender Espresso Shaker in spring, to our refreshing Honeycrisp Apple Energy Drink in fall. Building on that momentum, we’re excited to add cranberry to our popular energy drink and espresso shaker platforms, bringing a quintessential holiday flavor to our menu. We’re confident the new additions, alongside our beloved classics, will make this season even more special for our guests.”

Guests can customize a drink of their liking from a wide range of preparation options available only at Caribou, including its signature Crafted Press. Caribou Coffee’s 2024 holiday menu includes:

NEW Cranberry Dark Chocolate Espresso Shaker: Cranberry, dark chocolate and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

NEW Cranberry Energy Drink with Coconutmilk Cold Foam: Sparkling cranberry energy drink, available in original or lemonade flavor; topped with coconutmilk cold foam.

Ho Ho Mint Mocha: Real white chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and mint flavor. Topped with whipped cream and peppermints. Also available iced, blended, nitro and Crafted Press.

Ho Ho Mint Mocha Espresso Shaker: Fresh espresso shaken with mint flavor, white chocolate sauce, and ice topped with a splash of oatmilk.

Vanilla Oat Nog Latte: Espresso with vanilla flavor and steamed oat nog and topped with ground nutmeg. Also available iced.

Vanilla Oat Nog Crafted Press: Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of oat nog and real sugar with a hint of vanilla. Also available iced or blended.

Spicy Mocha: Chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and flavors of ancho and chipotle peppers and topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips. Also available iced, blended or nitro.

In addition to the line-up of holiday beverages, guests can indulge in new and returning savory and sweet food items.

NEW Eggs Benedict Sandwich: Canadian bacon, cheesy hollandaise sauce, cage-free egg on an English muffin.

NEW Chocolate Truffle Brownie: Fudgy chocolate brownie topped with rich chocolate truffle ganache.

Cranberry Orange Muffin: Orange flavored muffin, studded with real cranberries and dusted with coarse sugar.

Coffee fans can look forward to the return of Reindeer Blend® and Bold North® Blend—both 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified, like all Caribou’s coffee. Reindeer Blend®, a dark roast beloved by many, offers a balanced blend with berry fruit and sweet notes in a rich Sumatra base flavor. Reindeer Blend® is available in ground and whole bean packages and K-Cup® pods at Caribou Coffee locations, CaribouCoffee.com and in select retail partners nationwide. Water-processed whole bean decaf Reindeer Blend® is also available at Caribou Coffee locations and CaribouCoffee.com. Bold North® Blend, another seasonal dark roast, features notes of warm caramel and barrel oak. It will be available ground in prepackaged bags exclusively at Caribou Coffee locations and CaribouCoffee.com.

With the addition of seasonal packaged coffees, comes the return of new festive merchandise, available in select stores and online. These holiday giftable items include stainless steel tumblers, ceramic holiday mugs, ornaments and more. Grab-n-go items are also available for stocking stuffers including Holiday Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans, Holiday Pretzel Rods, and Santa and Snowman Cookies.

Caribou Perks members have various options to order and pick up their favorite holiday drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn points for in-store, drive-thru, curbside pickup, and delivery. Caribou Perks members who order ahead on the Caribou Coffee app can also benefit by getting non-dairy milk customization for no additional charge. The mobile app allows guests to save their favorite items and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse. Joining Caribou Perks loyalty reward program is free and easy.