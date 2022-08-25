Caribou Coffee's Pumpkin-Packed Fall Lineup Returns

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, is inviting pumpkin-loving guests and beyond to enjoy the highly anticipated return of its fall menu. Available starting today, August 25 at all Caribou coffeehouses, the seasonal offerings feature craveable guest favorites such as the Pumpkin White Mocha and the Pumpkin Latte, as well as Caribou's original Pumpkin Crafted Press. Caribou is also offering alternatives for non-pumpkin, harvest flavor fans including the Apple Blast and the upgraded Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich.

Caribou Coffee is committed to serving customers quality products that they can feel good about even when indulging in seasonal offerings. Like all handcrafted beverages at Caribou, each delicious drink on the fall menu lineup is made using only premium ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

“To welcome the new season and cooler months ahead, we are thrilled to launch our highly anticipated Caribou Coffee fall menu, filled with signature pumpkin and apple flavors our customers love,” says Matt Reiter, vice president of product at Caribou Coffee. “Our seasonal beverages, made with only real ingredients, pair perfectly with our unique, limited-time food menu items. Both will have guests delighting in the flavors of fall while feeling good about what they are consuming.”

Caribou Coffee’s fall menu includes:

Nitro Pumpkin Latte: The elevated pumpkin pick-me-up. Nitro cold press, milk and pumpkin, topped with espresso whipped cream.

Pumpkin Latte: A fall classic. Espresso and steamed milk, combined with real pumpkin; topped with ground nutmeg. Also available iced.

Pumpkin Crafted Press: For those looking for a hint of pumpkin. Smooth, slow-crafted, cold brewed coffee is steamed or blended with a splash of milk, real sugar, and real pumpkin. Caribou Coffee is known for its one-of-a-kind Crafted Press, a lighter, daily beverage that guests can enjoy hot, iced, or blended.

Pumpkin White Mocha: A seasonal guest favorite, crafted with real white chocolate melted into steamed milk and then combined with espresso and pumpkin. This classic option is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with white chocolate chips. Caribou’s Pumpkin White Mocha is also available iced, blended, or with Nitro cold press.

Pumpkin Caribou Cooler: Coffee blended with real pumpkin topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

Pumpkin Chai: A chai latte crafted with real pumpkin and topped with ground nutmeg. Also available iced or blended.

Apple Blast: Back for another fall season, the Apple Blast is a perfect combination of hot apple cider and caramel, topped with whipped cream and ground cinnamon and finished with a drizzle of caramel. You can also order the Apple Blast iced or blended.

Caribou BOUsted Apple Blast: This iced or blended caffeinated drink with crisp apple flavors is a perfect fit. Caribou BOUsted beverages are made with caffeine from coffee plus guarana and ginseng.

New Pumpkin Cake Pop: A festive new addition to the seasonal menu, crafted with pumpkin puree and fall spices like cinnamon and cloves.

Pumpkin Bread: Rich and moist, baked with real pumpkin and topped with pecans and pumpkin seeds.

Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich: This returning fan favorite is Caribou’s take on chicken and waffles. It is made with new and improved crispier maple waffles, chicken apple gouda sausage, melted gouda cheese and a cage-free egg.

The fall menu items are available at hundreds of Caribou Coffee locations nationwide throughout the season. Caribou Perks members have various options to order and pick up their favorite fall drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn points for in-store, drive-thru or curbside pickup. Caribou will also refresh its award-winning loyalty program and mobile app. New app updates include the ability to save favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse.