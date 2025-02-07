For fans who may be paying the party penalty, Carl’s Jr. is here to save the day. We know it should be a national holiday, but instead, the day after the big game is the unofficial Carl’s Jr. National Hangover Day and social media powerhouse Alix Earle is going to help us all get through it with a FREE Carl’s Jr. Hangover Burger on February 10. In 2024 more than 16 million people across the U.S. either called off work or showed up late due to the festivities the night before. This year, Carl’s Jr. collaborated with Alix Earle to upgrade the Hangover Burger, delivering a new twist that will satisfy any craving. Whether you’re suffering from a post party hangover, lack of sleep, or sadness because your favorite team lost the game, Carl’s Jr. has what you’re craving. On February 10 – Carl’s Jr. National Hangover Day – the fast-food restaurant is giving away FREE Hangover Burgers by Alix Earle to My Rewards members at participating locations.

The Hangover Burger is insanely craveable, with a charbroiled beef burger, folded egg, plenty of bacon, melty Swiss cheese, crispy hash rounds and special sauce on a seeded bun. Social media powerhouse, Alix Earle, is getting the message out to give the remedy you didn’t know you needed. On February 10, guests can download the Carl’s Jr. app, create a My Rewards account and head to their local Carl’s Jr. to get the free burger. To make the deal even better, no purchase is necessary to redeem the offer that way you can save while you cure your crave.

“At Carl’s Jr., we are unapologetic about our bold flavors, and we know that guests can’t get enough,” said Jennifer Tate, chief marketing officer at CKE Restaurants. “So, this year, we delivered The Carl’s Jr. Hangover Burger with super influencer Alix Earle to feed our guests’ insatiable hunger with Alix’s twist on our breakfast burger that is impossible to resist. We know that people may need a little extra help the day after the big game, so we’re offering something that’s really worth waking up for, and as a bonus it’ll take the edge off and satisfy that craving,”

Last year, Carl’s Jr. gave away free Western Bacon Cheeseburgers to My Rewards members in observance of Free Burger Day, driving even the most mild-mannered guests a bit burger crazed. With the help of Alix Earle, this year’s promotion will lean into the brand’s refreshed brand voice and remind guests why they need Carl’s Jr. now.

“Alix Earle is celebrated by millions for her authenticity as well as her unapologetic, bold style – much like the Carl’s Jr. brand. Alix shares not just the highlights of life, but also the moments that are a hot mess, like the day after the big game. We wanted a partner who embraces all aspects of life, and Alix was a natural fit,” said Kara Gasbarro, vice president of creative at CKE Restaurants. “Her fans and followers know she loves late-night burger runs and any cure for a fun night out, making this partnership a perfect match. We’re excited about this uniquely delicious burger and the way Alix helps us bring this campaign to life.”