Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Introduce New Products for Back-to-School Season

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are kicking off the back-to-school season with two new products: the Sourdough Star and French Toast Dips which will launch on Wednesday, August 4.

The Sourdough Star will be available only at Carl’s Jr. ‘s and is complete with a beef patty perfectly charbroiled over an open flame sandwiched between mouthwatering, crispy bacon, Carl’s Jr. beloved classic sauce, caramelized onions, melted American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise all assembled together flawlessly on a toasted sourdough.

The French Toast Dips, currently available at Carl's Jr., will make its debut at Hardee’s, just in time for the new school year. Complete with five golden brown dips, sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup, Hardee’s French Toast Dips are the go-to sweet and savory treat for your morning cravings.

Carl’s Jr. Sourdough Star: The Sourdough Star includes a beef patty, charbroiled over an open flame, topped with crispy bacon, classic sauce, caramelized onions, melted American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread.

Price: 4.99 plus tax; prices may vary by location

Hardee’s & Carl’s Jr. French Toast Dips: 5 dips, sweetly sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of syrup

Price: $2.99 plus tax; prices may vary by location