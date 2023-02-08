Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Introduce Philly Cheesesteak Menu Platform

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are releasing a new menu platform inspired by the city of Brotherly Love—Philadelphia. The all-new Philly Cheesesteak menu platform combines the iconic Philly Cheesesteak flavor and toppings with the brands’ charbroiled burger and breakfast burrito, available to consumers nationwide.

Menu items include the Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger which features a one-third pound, 100 percent Angus beef patty topped with thin sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers, melty cheese and mayo served on a toasted potato bun. The menu platform also features a Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito which includes scrambled eggs, thinly sliced ribeye, fire roasted onions and peppers and melty cheese served in a warm flour tortilla.

“Our brands are always looking for flavors and sources of inspiration to bring exciting new creations to the menu,” says Jean. “With this latest launch, we’re bringing the flavor many know and love from the iconic Philly Cheesesteak in two unique product offering forms. We’re looking forward to getting this product out there and seeing how consumers respond.”

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Philly Cheesesteak Breakfast Burrito and Philly Cheesesteak Angus Thickburger will be available beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at locations nationwide. The burrito has a starting price of $4.99 at Hardee’s and $5.19 at Carl’s Jr., and the burger has a starting price of $7.19 at Hardee’s and $7.49 at Carl’s Jr.