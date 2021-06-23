Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Launch New Lineup of BLT Ranch Items

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are introducing an epic line of all-new craveable BLT Ranch menu items, including the BLT Ranch Chicken Sandwich, BLT Ranch Angus Thickburger and Bacon Ranch Fries, available at Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. beginning June 23.

Nothing screams “summer” more than crispy bacon, freshly cut tomatoes, lettuce, and cool dill ranch. The BLT Ranch Chicken Sandwich and BLT Ranch Angus Thickburger are bound to be the sandwiches of the summer, with the Bacon Ranch Fries as the perfect side.

BLT Ranch Chicken Sandwich: The BLT Ranch Chicken Sandwich features a tender, crispy hand-breaded chicken fillet topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy dill ranch on a toasted potato bun.

Price: $4.99 plus tax; prices may vary per location

BLT Ranch Angus Thickburger: The BLT Ranch Angus Thickburger features a 100% Angus patty topped with melted American Cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy dill ranch on a toasted potato bun.

Price: $5.99 plus tax; prices may vary per location

Bacon Ranch Fries: The Bacon Ranch Fries will feature our natural-cut French Fries topped with bacon bits and ranch.

Price: $2.59 plus tax; prices may vary per location