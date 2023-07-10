Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Offering Guests Chance to Win Fries for a Year

In celebration of National Fry Day on July 13, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s are unveiling an irresistible offer for My Rewards members by giving them the opportunity to receive free fries with purchase for the rest of the year.

Guests can get in on this offer by joining the Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s My Rewards loyalty program and purchasing French Fries, a la carte or as part of a combo meal, in the app or online on July 13, 2023. It’s that easy. My Rewards Members who purchase French Fries digitally on July 13th will begin receiving their daily in-app offer for Free Small French Fries w/ minimum $1 purchase to be used through December 31, 2023.

To get this offer and more download the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s apps and follow Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s on social media. ​​

Twitter: @carlsjr​

Instagram: @carlsjr​

TikTok: @carlsjrofficial​

YouTube: @carlsjr

Facebook: facebook.com/carlsjr​

Twitter: @hardees

Instagram: @hardees

TikTok: @hardees

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hardees

Redeemable only in the Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s app or online ordering platform by registered My Rewards members that purchase fries on July 13, 2023, as part of the National Fry Day promotion. Minimum purchase of $1.00 before taxes, fees, discounts, and tips. Offer available at participating Carl’s Jr. or Hardee’s restaurants and only valid on one eligible Small Natural Cut Fry per day. Tax not included. Product availability may vary by location. Exclusions may apply. Limit one offer per registered user, per day. Not valid for use within a combo, or in combination with any other offer or discount. Offer not available for redemption in restaurant or with 3rd party vendors or delivery partners. Offer will refresh 24 hours after use. Subject to cancellation at any time. ©2023 Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and ©2023 Hardee’s Restaurants LLC. All right reserved.