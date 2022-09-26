Carl’s Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Carl’s Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a Parking Lot Party. KIIS-FM DJ and entertainment personality Chuey Martinez will be hosting the event and raffling tickets on site to the ‘Vamos Rams’ home game on Oct. 9 when the Los Angeles Rams host Dallas at SoFi Stadium. 1999 World Champion and Rams Legend Roland Williams will be in attendance to interact with fans and join the celebration.

In addition, Carl’s Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams are inviting Hispanic-owned businesses to set up shop for the day to display their services and products during the pop-up market. Local businesses include Avalon Nursery and Ceramics, Mercadito Monarca and Pippi + Lola. Artist and mural painter Kristy Sandoval will also be present during the party.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America.