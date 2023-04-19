Carl’s Jr. Announces $4.20 Snack Sack

Carl’s Jr. is announcing a new $4.20 Snack Sack available April 5-24 at participating locations. The combination hits all the high points, featuring a 6-piece Jalapeno Popper, Small French Fry and Onion Rings.

It will be available for in-store purchase and in the Carl’s Jr. App. For orders on the Carl’s Jr. App or website, there is a $0 delivery fee from April 20th-24, plus free delivery on April 20.

“Carl’s Jr. is known for big, bold flavors and equally big, bold brand moments,” says Carl’s Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. “4/20 is a moment that resonates with our guests. They tend to live a little larger, and this is us tapping into that energy to bring them delicious food with a fun, limited time campaign.” ​

​Snack Sack sides are just some of the crave-worthy menu items currently available at Carl’s Jr. For a limited time at participating restaurants, starting on April 19, guests can enjoy the new Hand-Breaded Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich complimenting their Snack Sack with a little spice or order the fan favorite, Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Carl’s Jr. will also be offering $4 off $20+ app orders for My Rewards members and 20 percent off any large combo, when ordering through the My Rewards app. To be blunt, these deals will satisfy any cravings.

In addition to the $4.20 Snack Sack, Carl’s Jr. is rolling out new social media profile images on featuring the iconic Happy Star partaking in the fun. Through a Snapchat filter, users can play a game simulating the enjoyment they’ll experience when munching on the $4.20 Snack Sack.