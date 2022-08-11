Carl’s Jr. Announces Partnership with Los Angeles Rams

Carl’s Jr., known for its innovative and craveable burgers, announced the iconic brand will be entering into a partnership with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Carl’s Jr. will display in-stadium signage at Rams home games at SoFi Stadium and activate during year-round programs throughout the season including Vamos Rams, which celebrates the Latinx community, and Salute To Service, honoring veterans and active duty members of the military.

“We are thrilled to become a proud partner of the Los Angeles Rams,” says Chad Crawford, chief brand officer for Carl’s Jr. “We have so many guests that visit a Carl’s Jr. either before or after a Rams game, becoming a partner just seemed like a natural fit and we look forward to working together on some exciting promotions and programs throughout our partnership.”

Carl’s Jr. will also sponsor a season long promotion, “Rams Dub, Fans Grub With Carl’s Jr.” starting with the Rams first pre-season game on Aug. 13. When the Rams win – home or away – all fans in the Los Angeles area win a free Famous Star with Cheese with the purchase of a large beverage only on the Carl’s Jr. app.

“We are excited to welcome Carl’s Jr. to the Rams family and our growing portfolio of partners,” says Jen Prince, chief commercial officer for the Los Angeles Rams. “They are such a well-known brand in the Los Angeles area and we look forward to working with them to engage our fans and the community throughout the 2022 season.