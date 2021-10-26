Carl's Jr. Brings Back El Diablo Thickburger to L.A. Restaurant

Carl’s Jr. is treating - not tricking - customers this Halloween weekend with the return of the infamous El Diablo Thickburger in Los Angeles.

Since its original menu debut in 2015, fans have anxiously awaited another opportunity to snag this sinfully spicy burger. Customers can get a limited time taste from Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31, at the 5625 W Century Blvd location in LA. For this epic return, Carl’s Jr. is offering a scary good deal for fans -- the El Diablo Thickburger small combo with fries and a drink for $6.66.

Can’t make it by for the El Diablo return to Los Angeles? Get your burger fix this Halloween at all Carl’s Jr. locations with the Monster Angus Thickburger -- beginning October 27, the brand will have the Monster Angus Thickburger starting at $8.49 plus tax.