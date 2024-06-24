Charbroiled patties, grilled pineapple, tangy Teriyaki Sauce, and melty Swiss cheese … Carl’s Jr. is delivering the flavors you didn’t even know you were craving, but now immediately have to have, this summer. In addition to bringing back the fan-favorite Teriyaki Burger and Teriyaki Char Chicken Sandwich, Carl’s Jr. is announcing the launch of a new 2 for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal, featuring iconic menu items like spicy cheeseburgers and Chicken Stars. The Teriyaki menu items and 2 for $6 Double Take, mix-and-match value meal will be available through August 13.

“Carl’s Jr. guests are extremely passionate, whether it’s about bringing back the El Diablo burger, bringing back the Teriyaki lineup or delivering the flavors they crave on a budget,” said Carl’s Jr. Vice President of Marketing, Anthony Nguyen. “We’re excited to give the people what they want – big, bold, innovative flavors at every price point that will keep them coming back for more.”

These announcements follow the debut of a new menu architecture for Carl’s Jr. earlier this year, that streamlines visuals for ease of ordering and allows guests to customize burgers according to the experience they’re craving. The new menu also coincides with the launch of an audacious new marketing campaign themed Need Burger, Get Burger, around Carl’s Jr. guests’ insatiable need for their burgers.

The Double Teriyaki Burger features two charbroiled patties, sliced grilled pineapple, melted Swiss cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and tangy Teriyaki Sauce on a seeded bun. The Teriyaki Char Chicken Sandwich features a juicy charbroiled chicken breast, sliced grilled pineapple, melted Swiss cheese, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and tangy Teriyaki Sauce on a potato bun.

The new 2 for $6 Double Take mix-and-match value meal offers two iconic menu items for just $6 at participating locations. All day long, guests can choose from French Toast Dips small Hash Rounds, Spicy Chicken Sandwich​, 6-piece Chicken Stars​, small fries​, small cheeseburger​ or Spicy Lil’ Cheeseburger.