Carl’s Jr. Celebrating 82 Years with Rewards Offer

Carl’s Jr. is celebrating its 82nd birthday by inviting all My Rewards Members to join the party with a one day offer. In honor of this milestone, on July 17, 2023, My Rewards members can celebrate with an offer for an 82 cent Double Cheeseburger in the Carl’s Jr. App (Get the App).

And since you can’t have a birthday without cake, Carl’s Jr. is also providing an extra perk to existing My Rewards members that signed up on July 17, 2022 for last year’s birthday celebration. These My Rewards members celebrating their one year birthday will receive an offer for a free Chocolate Cake with minimum purchase through the My Rewards app.

Carl's Jr. has been a West Coast favorite for more than 80 years, known for iconic charbroiled burgers and big, bold flavors. It all started in 1941, when a bread-truck driver with big dreams invested his entire savings to buy a hot dog cart. Over the next decade, Karl and Margaret Karcher grew that first hot dog stand into multiple stands, and in the 50s, they opened the first two Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Anaheim, CA.

Today, Carl’s Jr. has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and serves 39 countries worldwide. Over the last decade, Carl’s Jr. has continued to push boundaries, recently announcing the return of the cult-favorite El Diablo Burger, and attribute its success to its loyal guests, quality food and passionate teams.