Carl's Jr., Hardee's Test New Chili Lineup

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are testing new thick and hearty chili made with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers, chilis and a perfect blend of spices. This mouthwatering chili will be the main feature of the new craveable Chili Cheese Star and Chili Cheese Fries—the fan-favorite Fries are returning to Carl’s Jr. menus and testing at Hardee’s for a limited time.
Carl’s Jr. is testing the platform in Los Angeles and El Paso markets while Hardee’s is testing the menu items in Washington, DC, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA and Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, SC & NC.
- Chili Cheese Star: Our 100% all-beef patty, charbroiled over an open flame, topped with a hearty beef chili, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and a touch of mustard; served on a toasted sesame seed bun.
- Hardee’s price: $4.49
- Carl’s price: $5.29
- Double Chili Cheese Star: Two of our 100% all-beef patties, charbroiled over an open flame, topped with a hearty beef chili, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and a touch of mustard; served on a toasted sesame seed bun.
- Hardee’s price: $5.49
- Carl’s price: $6.49
- Chili Cheese Fries : Our natural cut French fries topped with a hearty beef chili and shredded cheese.
- Hardee’s price: $2.49
- Carl’s price: $2.79
