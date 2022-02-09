    Carl's Jr., Hardee's Test New Chili Lineup

    Industry News | February 9, 2022
    Hardee's and Carl's Jr. chili cheeseburger.
    CKE Restaurants
    The products will be tested in West and East Coast markets.

    Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are testing new thick and hearty chili made with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers, chilis and a perfect blend of spices. This mouthwatering chili will be the main feature of the new craveable Chili Cheese Star and Chili Cheese Fries—the fan-favorite Fries are returning to Carl’s Jr. menus and testing at Hardee’s for a limited time. 

    Carl’s Jr. is testing the platform in Los Angeles and El Paso markets while Hardee’s is testing the menu items in Washington, DC, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA and Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, SC & NC.

    • Chili Cheese Star: Our 100% all-beef patty, charbroiled over an open flame, topped with a hearty beef chili, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and a touch of mustard; served on a toasted sesame seed bun.
      • Hardee’s price: $4.49
      • Carl’s price: $5.29
    • Double Chili Cheese Star: Two of our 100% all-beef patties, charbroiled over an open flame, topped with a hearty beef chili, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings and a touch of mustard; served on a toasted sesame seed bun.
      • Hardee’s price: $5.49
      • Carl’s price: $6.49
    • Chili Cheese Fries : Our natural cut French fries topped with a hearty beef chili and shredded cheese.
      • Hardee’s price: $2.49
      • Carl’s price: $2.79 
    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

