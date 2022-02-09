Carl's Jr., Hardee's Test New Chili Lineup

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are testing new thick and hearty chili made with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, peppers, chilis and a perfect blend of spices. This mouthwatering chili will be the main feature of the new craveable Chili Cheese Star and Chili Cheese Fries—the fan-favorite Fries are returning to Carl’s Jr. menus and testing at Hardee’s for a limited time.

Carl’s Jr. is testing the platform in Los Angeles and El Paso markets while Hardee’s is testing the menu items in Washington, DC, Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York, PA and Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson, SC & NC.