Carl’s Jr. Launches $4.2 Snack Sack Through April 24

Carl’s Jr. announced a new $4.20 Snack Sack available April 5-24. The combination hits all the high points, featuring a 6-piece Jalapeno Popper, Small French Fry and Onion Rings. Starting tomorrow, it will be available for in-store purchase and in the Carl’s Jr. App; order in the app with $0 Delivery Fee from April 20th-24.​

“Carl’s Jr. is known for big, bold flavors and equally big, bold brand moments,” says Carl’s Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. “4/20 is a moment that resonates with our guests. They tend to live a little larger, and this is us tapping into that energy to bring them delicious food with a fun, limited time campaign.” ​

Snack Sack sides are just some of the crave-worthy menu items currently available at Carl’s Jr. Starting on April 19, guests can enjoy the new Hand-Breaded Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich complimenting their Snack Sack with a little spice or the fan favorite, Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Carl’s Jr. will also be offering 20 percent off any large combo, when ordering through the My Rewards app. To be blunt, these deals will satisfy any cravings. ​

In addition to the $4.20 Snack Sack, Carl’s Jr. is rolling out social media stickers for April, featuring the iconic Happy Star partaking in the April 20 fun. Grab the stickers, offers and updates around the $4.20 Snack Sack campaign by downloading the Carl’s Jr. App and following Carl’s Jr. on social media. ​