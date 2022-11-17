Carl's Jr. Launches the 'Big Carl Energy' Special

The Big Carl and The Really Big Carl are more than just burgers -- they are an energy. A confidence that anyone can obtain and exude. To show that size does matter, Carl’s Jr. is launching ‘BCE.’ ‘BCE.’ Big Carl Energy as defined on Urban Dictionary: It’s confident enough to not need to stuff. You either have it, or you don't.

To celebrate, Carl’s Jr. is offering a limited time offering “The BCE Combo” from 11/15-12/13 to allow everyone the chance to embrace their inner BCE and enjoy a Really Big Carl (three charbroiled all-beef patties, our classic sauce, three slices of melted American cheese, and lettuce on a toasted seeded bun), large waffle fry and a large Orange Fanta for $4 off for MyRewards members.

Sister brand Hardee’s is offering some new products at Midwest locations by bringing back the partnership with A1 Sauce for the all-new A1 Double Cheeseburger. Customers can enjoy double the flavor, double the patties with a delicious steakhouse flavor for less now through December 13. Meanwhile, Hardee’s Southeast locations can enjoy new Super Biscuit offerings, elevating breakfast one biscuit at a time. The Super Bacon Biscuit and the Super Sausage Biscuit feature double and triple the meat to leave customers feeling full and satisfied. The new sandwiches are available in Hardee’s Southeast markets now through December 13, weekdays until 10:30 a.m. For those who sleep in on the weekend, they are available during extended breakfast hours until noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Carl’s Jr.:

The Big Carl: A Double Cheeseburger featuring two Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Classic Sauce Price: Starting at $6.69

The Really Big Carl: A Triple Cheeseburger featuring three Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Classic Sauce Price: Starting at $7.59

The BCE (Big Carl Energy) Special: a Really Big Carl (three charbroiled all-beef patties, our classic sauce, three slices of melted American cheese, and lettuce on a toasted seeded bun) served with a large waffle fry and large Orange Fanta. Offer: $4 off the BCE Combo



Hardee’s Southeast:

Super Sausage Biscuit: A Breakfast Biscuit featuring two sausage patties, two slices of American cheese and a fried egg on a made-from scratch biscuit Price:Starting at $3.79

Super Bacon Biscuit: A Breakfast Biscuit featuring two layers of bacon slices, two slices of American cheese and a fried egg on a made-from scratch biscuit Price: Starting at $3.79



Hardee’s Midwest: