Good things don’t just come in small packages. Carl’s Jr. is answering the call of the hungriest guests with the launch of Triple Burgers. When a single or double just isn’t enough to curb the craving, fans can now get the irresistible flavors of Carl’s Jr. burgers in a new triple size including the Famous Star, a classic burger with American Cheese, lettuce and tomato or the Western Bacon Cheeseburger featuring melted American Cheese, crispy onion rings and tangy BBQ sauce. Guests can also plus-up the El Diablo, which features bacon, jalapeno POPPERS bites, pepperjack cheese and jalapeno coins, the Guacamole Bacon with bacon, melted pepperjack cheese, lettuce and tomato or the Big Carl burger featuring melted American, lettuce and classic sauce.

Carl’s Jr. wants to cure your hunger and that is why guests who download the Carl’s Jr. app and sign up to become a My Rewards member will get a free Triple Burger with minimum purchase within fourteen days of registration.

To wash down this massive meal, Carl’s Jr. is also launching a delicious take on their Hand-Crafted Lemonade. Just in time for warmer weather, the new Tropicali Refresher is bursting with tropical flavor and infused with natural caffeine. Guests can take advantage of this limited time offer at participating locations from March 19 until May 13.

“Carl’s Jr. has always been bold and willing to push the limits, so why restrict our guests from getting more of what they love?” said Maripaz Romero, vice president of brand marketing. “With the beloved, craveable flavors of our core burgers, it’s only natural to introduce this triple patty threat, proving that at Carl’s Jr., you don’t have to sacrifice size for flavor.”

In addition to the Tropicali Refresher, Carl’s Jr. has revamped their classic Hand-Crafted Lemonade flavors for spring, including both regular and strawberry lemonade, mixed in-house with real fruit juice and cane sugar.

“When it comes to satisfying thirst, our guests are on the lookout for unique and intriguing flavors. Combining one of our Triple Burgers with a refreshing lemonade offers an irresistible blend of tastes that our guests are sure to enjoy,” Romero stated.

For more news, follow Carl’s Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl’s Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.