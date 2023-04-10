Carl's Jr. to Offer $4.20 Snack Sack

Munchies, meet your match. Carl’s Jr. is announcing a new $4.20 Snack Sack available April 5-24 at participating locations. The combination hits all the high points, featuring a 6-piece Jalapeno Popper, Small French Fry and Onion Rings.

It will be available for in-store purchase and in the Carl’s Jr. App. For orders on the Carl’s Jr. App or website, there is a $0 delivery fee* from April 20th-24, plus free delivery on April 20.

“Carl’s Jr. is known for big, bold flavors and equally big, bold brand moments,” says Carl’s Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. “4/20 is a moment that resonates with our guests. They tend to live a little larger, and this is us tapping into that energy to bring them delicious food with a fun, limited time campaign.” ​

In addition to the $4.20 Snack Sack, Carl’s Jr. is rolling out new social media profile images on featuring the iconic Happy Star partaking in the fun. Through a Snapchat filter, users can play a game simulating the enjoyment they’ll experience when munching on the $4.20 Snack Sack. To get offers and updates around the $4.20 Snack Sack campaign download the Carl’s Jr. App and follow Carl’s Jr. on social media.