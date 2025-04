CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”) is excited to announce the opening of the first Carl’s Jr. in the UK. In partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (“BRG”), a well-established franchise entity in the region, the new restaurant in St. David’s Shopping Centre marks a milestone in CKE’s plans for global growth. Guests lined up outside the restaurant on opening day, Thursday, April 3 to get a taste of the bold flavors the brand is known for.

With plans for a national rollout in the UK and Republic of Ireland, the successful opening in Cardiff has shown consumers’ excitement for the beloved California brand. The Cardiff location saw more than 200 transactions within the first hour of opening. BRG plans to open, operate, and franchise restaurants throughout the region as the Carl’s Jr. Master Franchisee.

“We’re very excited about the expansion of Carl’s Jr. into the UK and Republic of Ireland,” said Rodrigo de la Torre, interim president of CKE International. “This was one of our most successful openings in Europe to-date and we look forward to seeing Boparan’s continued success.”

“We are thrilled to bring Carl’s Jr. to Cardiff. The team at BRG has been working hard to bring the Carl’s Jr. experience to life,” said Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG. “We’ve seen incredible excitement from fans eager to try our food, and we’re confident our range of juicy 100% Angus Beef Burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Burgers and Tenders, and irresistible Ice Cream Shakes will become customer favorites.”

With more than 80 years in business, the California-born restaurant chain continues their plans for global expansion. CKE currently operates more than 1,100 international restaurants in more than 35 countries around the world.