Forget what you think is possible—the latest flavor innovation from Carl’s Jr. is here and it’s anything but basic. Carl’s Jr. new audacious lineup features everything bagel seasoning in the Everything Shake, Double Everything Burger and Everything Breakfast Burger. Guests at participating Carl’s Jr. locations in Palm Springs, California can enjoy these everything bagel inspired items through August 14, while supplies last.

“At Carl’s Jr., we’re always seeking to cater to our guests’ sense of adventure and desire for irresistibly craveable flavors,” says Carl’s Jr. VP of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. “Everything bagel seasoning may not be a typical seasoning for a burger or shake but it’s the customizable and intriguing flavor profiles that keep our guests satisfied and wanting more. With such a cult following, we are excited to bring this popular seasoning to several of our menu items this summer.”

The Everything Shake features creamy, hand-scooped vanilla ice cream with everything bagel seasoning and real milk, topped with whipped topping. The Double Everything Burger features two charbroiled all-beef patties, whipped cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning, bacon strips, onions, tomato and lettuce on an everything bagel seasoned bun. The Everything Breakfast Burger features a charbroiled all-beef patty, whipped cream cheese, everything bagel seasoning, bacon strips, folded egg, hash rounds and mayonnaise on an everything bagel seasoned bun.