Cheesy, melty, and utterly irresistible. Carl’s Jr. announces the launch of the new Queso Crunch Burger, continuing its exciting partnership with social media powerhouse and entrepreneur, Alix Earle, and cameo by pop culture icon Paris Hilton, the brand’s original star from its early 2000s campaigns. Chips and queso are a classic for a reason, and the Queso Crunch Burger is Carl’s Jr. unique spin on the beloved dish.

The Queso Crunch Burger is available through September 2 at participating restaurants. The burger features a 100% all-beef patty, charbroiled over an open flame, smothered in a warm, creamy queso, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh house-made Pico de Gallo and Alix Earle’s favorite chip – seasoned crunchy tortilla strips – all served on a toasted bun. This new item is perfect for those who don’t mind a bit of a mess, who seek out unique toppings and value flavor above all else.

“Our guests seek out indulgent menu items and Carl’s Jr. is known for our creative burgers and innovative flavors. Living up to guest expectations, we combined warm, creamy queso with our delicious, charbroiled burger patty for the perfect pairing,” said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl’s Jr. “The Queso Crunch Burger is so much more than a burger; it’s a celebration of bold, craveable flavors with a fun twist. We’re thrilled to once again partner with Alix Earle – who fans and followers know loves an indulgent treat. Her craving for burgers AND queso comes to life in this exciting culinary collab.”

To promote the Queso Crunch Burger, Carl’s Jr. announced the Kay So? Campaign. The campaign kicked off with a commercial spot featuring Alix Earle and Paris Hilton, who was famously featured in Carl’s Jr. commercials in the early 2000s.

The launch of the Queso Crunch Burger is a continuation of Earle’s successful partnership with Carl’s Jr., which began in February of this year with the Carl’s Jr. Hangover Day Burger, promoting free Hangover Burgers the day after the big game. Earle’s partnership continued with Club Carl’s, an exclusive one-night only ultimate after-hours party and social content creation experience for the launch of the late-night offering, Build Your Own Bag (BYOB).

In addition to the Queso Crunch Burger, Carl’s Jr. is introducing a lineup of frozen beverages, including the new Frozen Strawberry Lemonade and the Frozen Blue Sourberry. The Frozen Blue Sourberry features Carl’s Jr. lemonade mixed with sour blue raspberry sugar crystals. These icy, thirst-quenching drinks perfectly complement the indulgent Queso Crunch Burger, creating a satisfying meal that showcases Carl’s Jr. signature mark on summer flavors.

My Rewards Members can enjoy a free side of queso with an app purchase from July 9 through September 2, or the offer of a free frozen beverage with an app purchase, July 9 through October 28. For more news, follow Carl’s Jr. on social media. For promotions, download the Carl’s Jr. app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.