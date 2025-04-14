Let’s be blunt, when the munchies hit, settling for one tasty treat is impossible – you want them all. Carl’s Jr. is helping guests knock out their cravings with the new Snack Stash.

Get ready to ignite your taste buds – instead of just one side, the Carl’s Jr. Snack Stash allows guests to select their favorite three sides from the choices of onion rings, waffle fries, Jalapeno POPPERS Bites, natural cut French fries and fried zucchini. For those feeling extra baked, the Snack Stash will be available for only $4.20 from April 14 through April 20 as a My Rewards™ member exclusive offer. Sign up for My Rewards™ and claim on the Carl’s Jr. app or in restaurant by redeeming this exclusive offer. See app for terms. The Snack Stash is available through May 13 at participating Carl’s Jr. restaurants and prices may vary by location.

“Why choose one of our mouthwatering sides when you can have three?” says Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing. “Our guests are all about snacking and convenience. The Snack Stash ensures they can satisfy every craving without compromise.”

If you are feeling particularly ravenous, Carl’s Jr. is offering a free Snack Stash with the purchase of a Triple Burger for My Rewards members. Launched this March, the triple patty offering is available for the Famous Star, the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, the El Diablo, the Guacamole Bacon and the Big Carl. See app for offer terms.

Remember to munch responsibly and enjoy the ultimate snack solution at Carl’s Jr.