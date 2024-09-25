If your date, potential employer or supposed best friend has suddenly ended all communication without explanation, we hate to break it to you, but you’ve been ghosted. Or maybe, you’ve done the ghosting, and the guilt is eating away at you. To lift your spirits or ease your guilt, Carl’s Jr.’s new burger, The Ghost is available today at participating restaurants for a limited time. On social media, confessing or commiserating your ghosting stories could mean some Carl’s Jr. swag and freebies.

“Nothing burns more than getting ignored or left on read, except for the mouth-numbing heat of our new burger, The Ghost,” said Vice President of Marketing Anthony Nguyen. “At Carl’s Jr., we see you, we hear you, and we want to give you burgers, swag and freebies to take your mind off of the burn from ghosting.”

Carl’s Jr. is famous around the world for bold, audacious, impossible-to-ignore flavors, and now until November 6, the brand is asking everyone to be bold and audacious by sharing their ghosting stories. For a chance to win a free Ghost Burger and Carl’s Jr. swag, follow Carl’s Jr. on Instagram, TikTok, X, Threads or Facebook and comment #GhostMode on the giveaway post of one of the platforms and tell your story of being ghosted or ghosting someone. More information about the giveaway can be found here.

Whether you’re ready to admit it yet, we’ve all felt the pain from the ghosting experience. Don’t worry – the Big Angus Ghost is 1/3lb of charbroiled Angus beef, face-melting ghost pepper cheese, soul-scorching sauce, applewood-smoked bacon, fresh tomato, onion & lettuce on a soft toasted bun.

Here for cravings, remorse or emotional support day and night, Carl’s Jr. is also introducing a new Ghost Breakfast Burger, featuring a folded egg, bacon, Hash Rounds, ghost pepper cheese and soul-scorching sauce. If you’re looking to give the person who ghosted you one more shot or you need to make up for disappearing with no notice, Carl’s Jr. My Rewards members can get two small, single Ghost Burger combos for just $15 in app through November 6.