This summer, Carl’s Jr. is serving up big flavor and even bigger value. The “More Bang, Less Buck” value menu introduces four, new single burgers to choose from, including a new Guacamole Jr. featuring house-made guacamole, and celebrates Carl’s Jr. classics like Chicken Stars. Each of these items is available in select markets under $4, making them perfect for a meal, a late-night snack or as an add-on to one of Carl’s Jr.’ premium combos. With More Bang, Less Buck, guests can also make any burger into a double for only 99 cents*.

The More Bang, Less Buck value menu includes:

Cali Jr. – New!

Jalapeno Jr. – New!

Bacon Cheese Jr. – New!

Guac Jr. – New!

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

6pc Chicken Stars

Small Drink

Small Natural Cut French Fries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Cake

“Carl’s Jr. guests won’t settle for any old value meal – they want bold, craveable flavors, all without breaking the bank,” says Vice President of Brand Marketing Anthony Nguyen. “More Bang, Less Buck offers the bold ingredients Carl’s Jr is known for, like crispy bacon, fresh guacamole and fiery jalapenos, and we’re really proud to deliver a budget-conscious menu that doesn’t sacrifice on adventurous flavors.”

Flavor innovation and craveability have become staples of the Carl’s Jr. menu, testing items like Avocado Shakes, Ghost-Pepper Burgers and an Everything Bagel Lineup in select markets this year, and re-launching cult favorites like the El Diablo, Teriyaki and Spicy Western Bacon Cheeseburger.

More Bang, Less Buck is launching in more than 500 Carl’s Jr. restaurants, representing the majority of the brands’ restaurants. Later this fall, the menu is expected to roll out to more restaurants.

For more news and exclusive offerings, follow Carl’s Jr. on social media, download the app and join the My Rewards loyalty program.