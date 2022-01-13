Carl’s Jr. Shares Menu Hack: Lettuce Wraps

As many take action on their New Year’s resolutions to be healthier, West Coast staple Carl’s Jr. is here to share a menu hack that few and far between seem to know—you can get any burger or sandwich item on its menu Lettuce Wrapped. From the Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star and the Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich—you don’t have to give up your favorite burgers and chicken sandos this year.

Additionally, Carl’s Jr. was actually the first quick-service restaurant brand to offer a plant-based option with Beyond Meat. For meatless lovers, Carl’s Jr. is offering a BOGO for its Beyond Meat Famous Star with Cheese at participating locations on January 19.