Carl's Jr. Signs Deal to Grow in Switzerland

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. announced a franchise agreement with Spycher Burger Gang AG to develop Carl’s Jr. restaurants in Switzerland. This partnership marks an extension of CKE Restaurants’ acceleration of international growth and will bring guests throughout Switzerland our Made Fresh to Order Burgers, Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches, and Hand-Scooped Milkshakes.

Plans for the first Swiss Carl’s Jr. restaurant are underway with a targeted opening mid-2023. With this agreement, Spycher will open restaurants across Switzerland in key cities including Zurich, Basel, Bern, and Lucerne. This exciting partnership with Spycher will add to Carl’s Jr.’s growing European presence which includes restaurants in Spain, France, Denmark, and Turkey.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Spycher Burger Gang AG as we continue our expansion in Europe,” says Mike Woida, President of CKE International. “It’s always an exciting milestone when we’re able to bring our bold, innovative menu from California to a new international destination and introduce our iconic brand to a new global audience. We look forward to Matt and his team bringing Carl’s Jr. to life and introducing our delicious burgers to customers throughout Switzerland.”

“Bringing Carl’s Jr.’s great brand into the Swiss people’s hearts and becoming a part of CKE’s worldwide family makes me very proud,” says Matt A. Spycher, Owner / CEO of Spycher Group AG, the holding company of Spycher Burger Gang AG. “Carl’s Jr.’s entry into the Swiss market has great potential, and I am very excited and looking forward to our launch. Thank you to the CKE European and Global teams for their great support.”

As we continue to bring quality you can taste to Switzerland and all corners of the globe, Carl’s Jr. will continue to offer its impossible-to-ignore, California-inspired food offerings worldwide.