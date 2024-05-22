Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) announced a new partnership with CKE Restaurants  Holdings, Inc. (CKE) to introduce Carl’s Jr. restaurants to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. This exciting collaboration marks a significant expansion for Carl’s Jr., bringing its iconic, bold flavours to these new international markets.  

Carl’s Jr. is celebrated for its mouth-watering menu, featuring juicy chargrilled burgers, Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, and Hand-Scooped Ice-Cream Shakes. BRG will lead the brand’s  entry into the UK and Ireland, working closely with the Carl’s Jr. team to launch the first restaurant  and drive regional expansion. This partnership enhances Carl’s Jr.’s European presence, adding to  its footprint in Spain, France, Denmark, Turkey, and Switzerland.  

Mike Woida, President of CKE International, shared his excitement about this expansion: “As  part of our strategic growth plan, the UK has been a key target for some time. We are thrilled to  bring our signature flavours to this market. BRG’s proven success and shared vision for Carl’s Jr. in the UK make them the perfect partner. We look forward to serving our guests in the region and  continuing our global growth journey.”  

Satnam Leihal, CEO of BRG, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “Carl’s Jr.’s international  success is a testament to its fantastic food quality and innovative approach. We are excited to bring  the ‘Eat Like You Mean It’ experience, born in California, to the UK. This partnership aligns  perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences. We are eager to  introduce Carl’s Jr. to the UK and Irish markets.”  

With over eighty years of history, Carl’s Jr. is accelerating its global expansion, currently operating  more than 1,100 international restaurants across more than 35 countries. The brand is dedicated to  bringing its premium, innovative menu items to new markets worldwide.  

Burgers, Fast Food, Franchising, Growth, News, Carl's Jr.