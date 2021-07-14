Carl's Jr. Turns 80 with Special Day-Long Celebration

Carl's Jr., is turning 80 years old and celebrating decades of delicious culinary innovations. Since Carl Karcher opened his first hot dog cart in Los Angeles in 1941, Carl's Jr. has since grown into an impossible-to-ignore brand with an international footprint, known for craveable burgers, fries, and more.

Today, Carl's Jr. continues to be a pioneer in the quick service restaurant industry. From the release of the now-iconic Western Bacon Cheeseburger to recent trailblazing menu offerings like the launch of the first-ever CBD-infused burger on 4/20; The Prime Rib Angus Beef Thickburger; the first national quick-serve to introduce Beyond Meat and more, head-turning items have always been at the core of Carl's Jr.'s DNA. It doesn't stop there as the brands recently launched their first NFT, auctioning off an iconic burger bite image for a cause, as a nod to Carl's Jr.'s advertising past while remaining focused on the future.

To celebrate, Carl's Jr. is hosting a special day-long celebration in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday, July 17, where guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind birthday menu featuring Cake Shakes (Chocolate Oreo Cake Shake, Strawberry Cheesecake Shake), Unicorn Shakes and special Hot Dogs including a Famous Star Hot Dog to pay homage to how the brand started. The rest of America is invited to join the fun with a buy one, get one for 80 cents plus tax when purchasing one of Carl's Jr. 's classic burgers -- Famous Star with Cheese, Western Bacon Cheeseburger, or Big Carl -- at participating Carl's Jr. locations throughout the U.S. by signing up to join the email list here and receiving a digital coupon.

"As a team member who has been with CKE Restaurants for more than 30 of Carl's Jr.'s extraordinary 80-year history, I have had the honor to hold a front row seat to many iconic milestones this brand has achieved thanks to Carl Karcher's dream," says CEO of CKE Restaurants Holdings, Ned Lyerly. "The history of the brand is woven into our DNA and it continues to shine through every new innovation as we take Carl's Jr. to new heights each year."

To this day, the Karcher Family is still involved in the brand as franchisee owners and board members continuing to bring Carl's Jr.'s rich heritage through every step of the brand's evolution.

"The Karcher family is proud to still be a part of the Carl's Jr. brand 80 years after my grandfather started this journey with just a hot dog stand," says Lauren Karcher. "It's a huge honor for us to still be involved with the brand as franchise owners, and we are the biggest cheerleaders when Carl's Jr. reaches huge milestones like this one."