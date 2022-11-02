Carpigiani North America Hired Giacomo Paccione as Director of Trade Marketing

Penny Klingler, President of Carpigiani North America, an Ali Group Company, today announced that Giacomo Paccione has joined the group as the Director of Trade Marketing. Paccione will be responsible for brand development and commercial policies. He will be working closely with the sales team and the distributor network to develop sales tools and focused sales activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Giacomo to the Carpigiani team. His experience complements our skilled team of professionals, while his broad industry exposure brings new opportunities with a tighter focus on program development to support our growth initiatives,” Klingler says.

“I’m excited to be part of the “sweet side” of the food and beverage equipment industry by joining the global market leader,” says Paccione. “Carpigiani has a solid reputation in the frozen dessert and gelato business due to their formidable equipment and broad education network. I look forward to bringing my skills to continue this reputation and grow within the organization.”

Paccione brings more than 12 years of international experience focused on business development, product management, financial analysis, and market strategy to Carpigiani. Prior to his last position with Electrolux Professional, he worked in the banking industry. He is fluent in English, Italian and Spanish. Paccione will report directly to Klingler.