Carpigiani North America, a Welbilt company, announced the appointment of Anna Pata as President, effective immediately.

Pata brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the dessert ingredients and supplies industry. She previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Carpigiani North America, where she played a key role in strengthening the company’s market presence and commercial strategy.

Pata began her career at PreGel America, where she guided sales and marketing initiatives during a period of significant growth across the North American market. Most recently, she served as Director of Sales at Barry Callebaut, leading sales strategy for multi-unit accounts across multiple foodservice segments.

“I am honored to step into the role of President and continue building on Carpigiani’s strong foundation and legacy,” said Pata. “I am deeply grateful to my predecessor, Penny Klingler, from whom I have learned so much about the company’s influence in shaping the frozen dessert market in North America. I also want to thank our exceptional team for their dedication and support. Together, we will continue driving growth and innovation across the region.”

In her new role, Pata will lead initiatives to expand brand awareness, accelerate business growth and strengthen market share. She will oversee sales and marketing strategy and execution in alignment with the company’s long-term vision.

“We are thrilled to have Anna step into the role of President,” said Federico Tassi, CEO of Carpigiani. “Over the past two years, she has brought tremendous expertise and passion to Carpigiani. I am confident she will continue to advance our success and reinforce our leadership in the frozen dessert equipment industry.”