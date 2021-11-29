Carpigiani Sponsors The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon

Carpigiani, an Ali Group Company and global leader in the production of equipment for fresh ice cream, gelato, pastry and much more announced sponsorship of The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon, in Las Vegas, NV. This agreement partners the high-level pastry instruction at Chef Amaury’s pastry school with Carpigiani’s precision equipment to introduce future pastry chefs to the creation of outstanding frozen desserts and pastries.

Chef Amaury Guichon is a world-renowned pastry chef who has devoted his life to the pastry industry for the past 17 years and has been teaching master classes around the world for the last three years. Prior to realizing his passion for teaching, Chef Amaury reached the level of executive chef at the age of 21 at Hugo and Victor in Paris, France. Shortly thereafter, he was invited to participate in the first televised pastry competition in France, in which he placed third. Chef Amaury decided to open his first pastry school in the U.S., where he shares his knowledge and passion for pastry instructing masterclasses and courses at The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon, which he cofounded with Chef Michel Ernots.

With over 75 years of technology experience, Carpigiani is known for high quality ice cream, gelato and pastry equipment. “We are pleased to provide the equipment technology for the high-level, creative techniques that the talented chef instructors at Chef Amaury’s pastry academy will use to train future pastry chefs,” says Kami Poppen, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Carpigiani North America. “Our Carpigiani LB100 batch freezer and Soft and Go soft serve machine provide endless opportunities for chefs to create unique precision plated desserts and beautiful frozen treats.”

In addition to the Carpigiani batch freezers, Carpigiani will provide the Pastochef for use in some pastry sections of The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon 10-week course. The Pastochef is a versatile machine designed to mix, cook, pasteurize, cool, age and store hygienically the many pastries, savory specialties and frozen desserts that confectioners, gelato makers, chocolatiers and chefs create in their kitchens. “At The Pastry Academy we want to allow our students to learn on the best equipment!” says Chef Amaury Guichon, Head Instructor and Co-Founder of The Pastry Academy. “We are proud to be a sponsor for The Pastry Academy by Amaury Guichon and look forward to many years of shared culinary creation and industry stewardship,” states Penny Klingler, President at Carpigiani North America.