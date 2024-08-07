On Monday, August 19th, to celebrate National Soft Serve Day, Carvel is offering a variety of promotions.
- National Soft Serve Day
- All day on Monday, August 19th, customers can indulge in a 90¢ small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor in honor of Carvel’s 90th birthday this summer!
- 1 per person
- Toppings available for an extra cost
- New eaters on DoorDash, UberEats or Grubhub can score a $0 delivery fee with the purchase of any soft serve flavor from 8/19 – 8/25
- See full terms HERE
- Want to time hop to a vintage Carvel shoppe? Carvel’s new Time Capsule collection features retro-inspired designs, and is the perfect way to show off your favorite soft serve spot in honor of National Soft Serve Day
- All day on Monday, August 19th, customers can indulge in a 90¢ small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor in honor of Carvel’s 90th birthday this summer!