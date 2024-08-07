On Monday, August 19th, to celebrate National Soft Serve Day, Carvel is offering a variety of promotions.

  • National Soft Serve Day
    • All day on Monday, August 19th, customers can indulge in a 90¢ small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor in honor of Carvel’s 90th birthday this summer!
      • 1 per person
      • Toppings available for an extra cost 
    • New eaters on DoorDash, UberEats or Grubhub can score a $0 delivery fee with the purchase of any soft serve flavor from 8/19 – 8/25
      • See full terms HERE
    • Want to time hop to a vintage Carvel shoppe? Carvel’s new Time Capsule collection features retro-inspired designs, and is the perfect way to show off your favorite soft serve spot in honor of National Soft Serve Day
      • Link to Merch HERE 
      • Link to Fudgie Fanatics HERE
Fast Food, Marketing & Promotions, News, Carvel