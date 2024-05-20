Starting today, Monday, May 20th, Carvel is kicking off its 90th birthday celebration and the start of summer with a brand new flavor: Birthday Cake.

Carvel has been celebrating with guests for years – 90 to be exact! So this summer, Carvel is giving everyone a reason to celebrate: the brand’s 90th birthday. All summer long the brand will be living it up with fun surprises, flavors and more!

To kickoff its 90 Summers of Soft Serve, Carvel is not only releasing a new flavor, but will also have a Memorial Day special, limited-edition celebratory cups, exclusive 90th birthday merchandise and more!

Birthday Cake offerings:

All offerings are available for a limited time beginning May 20

Birthday Cake Soft Serve Description: A rainbow sprinkled cake-flavored take on The Original Soft Serve made in honor of our 90th birthday.

Birthday Cake Scooped Description : Skip the slice and go straight for the birthday cake ice cream, made with our signature Birthday Cake Crunchies.

Birthday Cake Shake Description : Birthday cake soft serve spun into creamy deliciousness with Birthday Cake Crunchies.

Birthday Cake Sundae Dasher Description : You’ve never had a layer cake like this. Birthday cake soft serve layered with our signature Birthday Cake Crunchies and sprinkle whip.

Birthday Cake Flying Saucer Description : Straight from Planet Birthday, this Flying Saucer is rolled in Birthday Cake Crunchies for an extra special celebration.

Birthday Cake Ice Cream Pop Description : If your birthday wish included ice cream pops made with The Original Soft Serve™, consider your wish granted. Dipped in Birthday Bonnet.

Birthday Cake Crunchies Description : The crunchies you know and love made with Birthday Bonnet and rainbow sprinkles.

Birthday Cake Carvelanche Description : Birthday Cake soft serve ice cream mixed with Birthday Cake Crunchies. Best enjoyed with a spoon.



Availability: The Birthday Cake Carvelanche is an online exclusive and only available via online ordering at Carvel.com or third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Memorial Day Limited Edition 90th Birthday Cups​:

To kickoff Carvel’s 90 Summers of Soft, Memorial Day Week, May 24-27, Carvel is giving away limited-edition, celebratory birthday cups with the purchase of a shake or dasher (any flavor). Guests can receive the cup starting Friday, May 24 through May, May 27, while supplies last.

Offer: Any medium (16oz) Shake or Dasher purchased Memorial Day weekend (Friday – Monday) will be served in a complimentary limited-edition 90th Birthday cup. In-shoppe only, while supplies last. Legal Disclaimer for Cup Offer : From 5/24 -5/27/24, purchase any 16 oz Shake or Dasher and receive a 90th Birthday Cup in store at participating shoppes while supplies last. Not valid with any other offers or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.

#FudgieGoodFriday:

To celebrate the brand’s 90th birthday, Carvel wants to make Summer Fridays a #FudgieGoodFriday! Every Friday between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Carvel will offer unique giveaways for fans on Instagram @carvelicecream. The first #FudgieGoodFriday will launch on May 31st and the last will be held on August 30th. Prizes will vary weekly and 90 winners will be selected over the course of the series. Follow along on Carvel’s Instagram for details on the prizes and how to enter.

Carvel 90th Birthday Merch