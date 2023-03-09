    Carvel to Bring Back Pistachio Flavor

    Industry News | March 9, 2023
    A variety of sweet treats with the Pistachio flavor.
    The flavor has grown in popularity in recent years.

     Carvel is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of spring with two green treats.

    • This March is the last chance to enjoy Carvel’s Mint KIT KAT DUOs-inspired treats, which launched last December with options like a Mint Flying Saucer and KIT KAT DUOs-inspired Sundae Dasher. Carvel is encouraging fans to CARVELebrate the upcoming holiday with the on-theme flavor.
    • Then on March 27, Carvel is bringing back one of its original soft serve flavors - Pistachio - to shoppes for a limited time. Pistachio is having a moment in the food and beverage industry, and according to Datassentials, the flavor has grown 62% in shakes over the past four years. The flavor will be available in a variety of Carvel treats including soft serve, scooped ice cream, Flying Saucers and a Pistachio Crunchies Dasher.
