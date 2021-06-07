Carvel Brings Back Fudgie the Beer for Father's Day

Carvel Ice Cream is bringing back two beloved pieces of its history to help celebrate everything that makes Dad special: the classic Fudgie the Whale Father's Day commercial complete with a Carvel hotline, and Fudgie the Beer.

"Carvel and Fudgie the Whale are an iconic duo when it comes to celebrating dads," says Nicolle DuBose, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Carvel. "By reviving some Carvel and Fudgie favorites this Father's Day, we're honoring all the moments cherished with dads throughout the years and the new memories yet to be made."

A Whale of a Cake for a Whale of a Dad – and a Hotline

Fudgie the Whale is synonymous with celebrations - especially Father's Day, the holiday for which Carvel originally created the mascot in 1977. Showcased across pop culture for decades, Fudgie's loveable character brings Carvel fans young and old back to their childhood roots.

Beginning today, fans can check us out on YouTube to watch a modern take on the classic Father's Day commercial featuring Fudgie and a re-creation of a gravelly voice many may know or recognize, and even have memories of growing up watching Carvel commercials on TV. The commercial also highlights the reinstated Carvel hotline - 1-833-FUDGIE1 - where fans can hear "Tom Carvel" serving up dad jokes. Warning: these dad jokes may get a little cone-y (get it, cone-y?)!

While Fudgie the Whale cakes cannot be ordered directly through the hotline, they are available at participating Carvel shoppes and on food delivery platforms. Visit Carvel.com/fathersday to find a Carvel shoppe and delivery availability – you can even find some throwback Fudgie merchandise for Dad this Father's Day.

Fudgie the Beer is Back!

In addition to the re-created commercial and hotline, Carvel is teaming up with Captain Lawrence Brewing to re-release the popular Fudgie the Beer, which quickly sold out after its original 2018 and 2019 releases.

Brewed with 6-percent ABV and Carvel's signature chocolate Crunchies, rich fudge and ice cream, Fudgie the Beer is the perfect dark, roasty and fudgie Father's Day treat - and will give Dad a little something extra to make this Father's Day a whale of a celebration.

Fudgie the Beer will be available leading up to and after Father's Day, while supplies last, at finer retailers wherever Captain Lawrence is sold across the East Coast. Visit FudgietheBeer.com or call 1-833-FUDGIE1 for more information. Must be 21+ to purchase.