Carvel to Honor National Soft Serve Day with Two Special Offers

Carvel will help fans celebrate National Soft Serve Day (Aug. 19) with two special offers on The Original Soft Serve:

BOGO deal: On Aug. 19, guests can enjoy a buy one, get one Cup or Cone of any flavor of Carvel’s The Original Soft Serve for one day only.

Limited-time double cone: Available from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, fans can mix and match their favorite Carvel Original Soft Serve flavors within a limited-time offer double cone, including the brand’s newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cold Brew.

During National Soft Serve Day, Carvel will also honor its New York roots - and bring to life its new brand campaign, A Softer World - by giving away thousands of free soft serve treats during three experiences in New York City from Aug. 17-19: