Carvel to Honor National Soft Serve Day with Two Special Offers

Carvel will help fans celebrate National Soft Serve Day (Aug. 19) with two special offers on The Original Soft Serve:
- BOGO deal: On Aug. 19, guests can enjoy a buy one, get one Cup or Cone of any flavor of Carvel’s The Original Soft Serve for one day only.
- Limited-time double cone: Available from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, fans can mix and match their favorite Carvel Original Soft Serve flavors within a limited-time offer double cone, including the brand’s newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cold Brew.
During National Soft Serve Day, Carvel will also honor its New York roots - and bring to life its new brand campaign, A Softer World - by giving away thousands of free soft serve treats during three experiences in New York City from Aug. 17-19:
- Empire State Building Treats: On Thursday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans can enjoy Carvel soft serve and get free swag on the observatory atop the iconic Empire State Building in New York. Soft serve treats will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Fans can purchase tickets to the observatory deck at esbnyc.com.
- Find Fudgie + Carvel’s Truck: On Friday, Aug. 18 fans can catch Fudgie the Whale and the Carvel ice cream truck traveling around New York City and handing out free Original Soft Serve! Fans can follow the stops on Carvel’s Twitter and Instagram. First come, first serve!
- Softest Cruise Ever: On Saturday, Aug. 19, Carvel is taking over a NYC Ferry ride along the East River with the ferry’s Softest Cruise Ever! Relax and unwind during the trip with plush pillows and a soft serve themed experience while enjoying Carvel’s Original Soft Serve. While aboard, passengers might even spot a whale… Carvel’s beloved mascot, Fudgie the Whale, that is! The Softest Cruise Ever will take place aboard one ship on the East River route, beginning at 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 19; soft serve treats will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Fans can purchase ferry tickets at ferry.nyc.
