Carvel Ice Cream Rolls Out New Churro Ice Cream Treats and Churro Crunchies

Carvel Ice Cream is launching new Churro Ice Cream treats and Churro Crunchies for the summer.

Now available for a limited time at Carvel shoppes and food delivery platforms, Carvel has introduced Churro Ice Cream within a wide variety of ice cream treats. This new line-up of treats will have fans falling in love at first taste through a perfect twist of the cinnamon and sugar churro flavor with the creamy indulgence of Carvel's soft ice cream.

"If we could bottle up the warm, happy feelings people experience in the summer and turn that into ice cream treats, it would taste just like our new Churro flavor," says Nicolle DuBose, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Carvel. "This new flavor, available in so many delicious treats and a new crunchie flavor, will have fans reminiscing about summer memories made at state fairs, carnivals and strolls down the boardwalk – while creating new memories for years to come."

Summer's Favorite Mashup: Churro Ice Cream and Churro Crunchies

In addition to the new Churro Ice Cream, for the first time ever, Carvel is introducing a new crunchie flavor - Churro Crunchies. Churro Crunchies are crispy vanilla crunch coated in a sweet vanilla bonnet shell with the cinnamon and sugar flavors of a Churro - to provide fans with more ways to savor their beloved Crunchie treat. Crunchies are known as Carvel's special blend of chocolate crunch coated with a rich chocolate bonnet shell, and they're an integral part of Carvel's history, best known for being layered within Carvel's famous ice cream cakes. The addition of Churro Crunchies allows new and existing Carvel-lovers to enjoy Crunchies in a new brand flavor.

Fans can get their Churro fix with Carvel's new product line, a combination of new products and a few Carvel favorites loaded with Churro Crunchies that create the ultimate summer mashup:

Churro Crunchies To-Go - Carvel's vanilla crunchies coated with the cinnamon and sugar flavors of a Churro

Churro Shake - Churro soft ice cream blended with cinnamon and sugar Churro Crunchies

Churro Sundae Dasher - Churro soft serve with layers of Churro Crunchies and cinnamon and sugar mini-Churro pieces, topped with whipped cream and caramel

Churro Flying Saucers Rolled in Churro Crunchies - Flying Saucer crackers filled with Churro soft ice cream rolled in cinnamon and sugar Churro Crunchies

Churro Soft Serve Ice Cream - Carvel's famous soft serve blended with the cinnamon and sugar flavors of a Churro

Churro Scooped Ice Cream - Carvel's classic soft ice cream swirled with the cinnamon and sugar flavors of a Churro, caramel, and mini-Churro pieces

The Carvel Churro product line is available at Carvel shoppes and food delivery platforms, starting at $3.29.

Special National Ice Cream Day Treat for Churro Lovers

Carvel is celebrating its new Churro ice cream menu and National Ice Cream Day (July 18) with a special one-day treat that makes it easy to enjoy Carvel all summer long. Fans that purchase a new Churro product at Carvel shoppes on July 18 will receive an offer card with one of many surprise offers that can be redeemed throughout the summer (valid through August 30), including:

Buy One, Get One Free Sundae (Soft Serve Only)

Buy One, Get One Free Cup or Cone (Soft Serve Only)

Free Jr. Cone with any $5 (or more) purchase (Soft Serve Only)

$1 off purchase of a Sundae Dasher

One free topping with the purchase of any size cup of ice cream

Want even more ice cream? 10 lucky Carvel fans will win free ice cream for a year. To enter for a chance to win, visit Carvel.com/icecreamday.