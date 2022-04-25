Carvel Introduces Strawberry Crunchies

Starting today, Carvel is offering a new way to enjoy its beloved Crunchie treat with the introduction of Strawberry Crunchies. These bite-sized pieces of celebration – best known as the crunch layered within and on top of Carvel's famous ice cream cakes or added as a topping to their famous original soft serve – have been part of special moments, big and small, for generations.

"Strawberry is one of our most popular flavors, and we knew putting a familiar twist on Crunchies, a classic that has been an integral part of Carvel's history, would be perfect for making new memories at all types of celebrations, 'or Carvel-ebrations,' this spring," says Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, Carvel. "We heard our fans who asked us for even more delicious opportunities to enjoy their favorite tastes through new offerings, and we are excited to continue to be a part of their life moments with our lineup of Strawberry Crunchies-filled treats."

Fans can get their Crunchies fix with Carvel's new product line, a combination of new products and a few Carvel favorites loaded with Strawberry Crunchies:

Crunchies To-Go : Carvel's famous Crunchies coated with a strawberry Bonnet shell

: Carvel's famous Crunchies coated with a strawberry Bonnet shell Strawberry Dasher: Delicious layers of vanilla soft ice cream, Strawberry Crunchies and strawberries topped with whipped cream

Delicious layers of vanilla soft ice cream, Strawberry Crunchies and strawberries topped with whipped cream Flying Saucers Rolled in Crunchies: Flying Saucer crackers filled with Vanilla soft ice cream rolled in Strawberry Crunchies

Flying Saucer crackers filled with Vanilla soft ice cream rolled in Strawberry Crunchies Strawberry Crunchies Cake: Carvel's Crunchies cake made with a layer of Strawberry Crunchies, sandwiched between layers of vanilla ice cream and covered in extra Strawberry Crunchies on the side

Carvel's Crunchies cake made with a layer of Strawberry Crunchies, sandwiched between layers of vanilla ice cream and covered in extra Strawberry Crunchies on the side Vanilla soft ice cream on a Cake Cone or Cup, rolled in Strawberry Crunchies

Carvel's new Strawberry Crunchies treats lineup, along with treats featuring the classic Chocolate and Vanilla Crunchies, are available at Carvel shoppes and food delivery platforms. Starting prices vary by shoppe.