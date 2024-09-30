Carvel is releasing a brand new character cake, Crunchie Munchie Monster. Loveable, fun, and full of flavor, this monster of a cake is ready to bring joy to any celebration.

In 2023, Carvel hosted “The Next Original Character Contest” where fans had the opportunity to choose which character would become Carvel’s next icon and join the ranks of legends like Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss. After weeks of voting, Crunchie Munchie Monster beat out Coney Carl and Sunny Sprinkles to take home the title.

Layed with Carvel’s legendary vanilla and chocolate soft serve and topped with smooth milk chocolate fudge, cone horns and signature Chocolate Carvel Crunchies, Crunchie Munchie Monster serves up a delightful crunch with every bite.

Starting September 30th, Crunchie Munchie Monster is making his debut in Carvel shoppes nationwide. Whether you’re hosting a monster bash or spooky season gathering, this cake will make every event monstrously fun.