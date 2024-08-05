Thursday, August 15th Carvel is kicking off sweater weather, with the reintroduction of Pumpkin Cheesecake menu items.

After initially launching for a limited time last year, fans have requested its return. Now to the delight of many, Carvel decided to bring it back for pumpkin lovers to enjoy in 2024!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Offerings:

All offerings are available for a limited time beginning August 15th

Pumpkin Cheesecake Soft Serve

o The delicious flavor of Pumpkin Cheesecake in creamy Original Soft Serve.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Scooped

o Classic scooped ice cream with Pumpkin Cheesecake flavor and vanilla crunchies.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Shake

o Pumpkin Cheesecake soft serve with vanilla crunchies hand-spun to creamy perfection!

Pumpkin Cheesecake Sundae Dasher

o Layers of Pumpkin Cheesecake soft serve, caramel and vanilla crunchies. Topped with whipped cream and vanilla crunchies.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Flying Saucer

o Pumpkin Cheesecake ice cream sandwiched between two Flying Saucer chocolate wafers.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Pop

o Pumpkin Cheesecake soft serve ice cream pop dipped in white chocolate bonnet.

Guests can get their hands on the Pumpkin Cheesecake flavored treats for a limited time at participating Carvel shops, through the Carvel app or on third-party delivery services.