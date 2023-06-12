Carvel Wants Customers to Choose Next Ice Cream Character

To kick off summer and peak ice cream season, Carvel wants fans to choose its next character to become a treat in 2024, Carvel’s 90th anniversary year. Carvel has been inventing originals since 1934, and this new character will join the brand’s cult classic mascots Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss.

Starting June 12 and going through June 25, fans can visit vote.carveloriginalsoftserve.com and vote for their favorite character. Voters can choose between the mutant chocolate Crunchie Munchie Monster, an NYC landmark-inspired cone named Coney Carl or the kindhearted Sunny Sprinkles. Which character will go on to grace the Carvel universe, live on in our hearts and forever find its way into our freezers? That’s up to fans to decide.

While fans cast their vote, they can also enjoy one of Carvel’s current beloved characters, Fudgie the Whale, with a special offer - $5 off Fudgie the Whale Cakes on DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats, starting June 12 and going through June 25.