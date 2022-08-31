Casa Olé, Überrito Parent Company Promotes Two Executives

Mexican Restaurants, Inc. (MRI), the Houston-based restaurant company operating five brands and 30+ locations in four states, has promoted two executives to new roles. Enrique Herrera (Tino), formerly director of operations and a 16-year veteran with the company, assumes responsibility as Vice President of Operations, and Crystina Bukrinsky, a 17-year veteran of the company and former director of training, has been promoted to Vice President of Training. Both executive moves are effective immediately.

“Tino has run the comprehensive day-to-day operations at MRI as our director of training for several years, so his promotion to Vice President is part of our natural and exciting evolution,” says Pete Pascuzzi, CEO of Mexican Restaurants, Inc. “We can’t wait to see the strategic growth he will champion as our newest vice president while also promoting additional innovation and support across our entire network of restaurants.”

In his new position, Herrera will oversee all aspects of restaurant operations leveraging his nearly two decades of experience with MRI where he developed a deep understanding and commitment to creating meaningful connections with team members and guests.

Bukrinsky has been responsible for overseeing training efforts throughout MRI’s network of restaurants and, under her lead, the team has grown. Her unit supports all corporate and franchised restaurants with a unique and robust training program designed to help restaurant owners and operators hire new employees, provide continuing education, prepare orientation and food safety classes, evaluate performance, and oversee a group of certified trainers, among other responsibilities.

“We’ve seen significant growth at MRI over the last several years despite the headwinds we all faced as an industry in 2020,” adds Pascuzzi. “The reason we were able to not only manage those challenges but increase revenue and continue to grow is because we have put people such as Crystina and Tino in a position to succeed. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today. I, along with the entire MRI network, wish Crystina and Tino continued success in their new roles.”

Operating five brands with over 30 plus locations in four states, MRI offers fresh, authentic food at an affordable price in unique environments. The company’s full-service restaurant brands include Casa Olé, Monterey’s Little Mexico, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, and Crazy Jose’s; each offering authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food that is made from scratch daily. In addition, Überrito is its fast-casual concept that offers highly customizable burritos, tacos, and bowls with more than 40 fresh ingredients and toppings from allowing MRI to deliver on its brand promise of “More Choices, More Flavor.”