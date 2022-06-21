Casey’s Adds BBQ Brisket Pizza to Menu

Casey’s is delivering fresh flavors with their all-new menu item: BBQ Brisket Pizza. As summer officially starts, celebrate with everything you love about a backyard barbecue on a pizza.

The BBQ Brisket pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos, red onion and drizzled with creamy ranch.

The beef brisket is unsauced, hand-trimmed and dry-rubbed with seasoning then double-hardwood, pit-smoked up to 16 hours for a smoky, sweet yet savory flavor.

Starting Wednesday, June 22, this pizza will be available across Casey’s 16-state footprint ($16.99), but only for a limited time so get it while it’s hot this summer.