    Casey’s Adds BBQ Brisket Pizza to Menu

    Industry News | June 21, 2022

    Casey’s is delivering fresh flavors with their all-new menu item: BBQ Brisket Pizza. As summer officially starts, celebrate with everything you love about a backyard barbecue on a pizza.

    The BBQ Brisket pizza starts with Casey’s made-from-scratch dough, topped with barbeque sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, hand-trimmed brisket pieces, jalapenos, red onion and drizzled with creamy ranch. 

    The beef brisket is unsauced, hand-trimmed and dry-rubbed with seasoning then double-hardwood, pit-smoked up to 16 hours for a smoky, sweet yet savory flavor.

    Starting Wednesday, June 22, this pizza will be available across Casey’s 16-state footprint ($16.99), but only for a limited time so get it while it’s hot this summer.

    News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.

