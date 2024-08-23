Casey’s is bringing back a fan-favorite breakfast menu item later this week.

Back by popular demand, Casey’s is adding the Ultimate Waffle Breakfast Sandwich back to the menu for a limited time. This sandwich features a sweet and savory combination of crisp bacon, hearty sausage and fluffy eggs between warm maple waffles. Starting on National Waffle Day (August 24), Casey’s Rewards members can unlock the sandwich early. The $1.99 sandwich offer will be available in the Casey’s app from August 24-28 – redeemable until September 15.

Casey’s continues to deliver a variety of delicious breakfast options, emphasizing the surprising reality that you can get a delicious breakfast, and all the other daily products you love, while filling up your tank at a convenience store. This fan-favorite item will be available to all guests across Casey’s 17-state footprint starting September 4.